Small plane disappears in mid-air in the Philippines | News

A six-seater Cessna 340 light aircraft was reported missing shortly after taking off in the Philippine province of Albay, southeast of Manila, the Philippine capital, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) reported on Saturday. acronym in English).

The aircraft, with four people on board (a pilot, a crew member and two passengers) took off from the Bicol international airport and lost contact with the control tower three minutes later, the civil aviation entity detailed.

Aviation officials did not immediately provide details about the people on board, but said the Philippine air force, coast guard and disaster response agencies were notified and asked to help in the search.

Airport Management authorities have issued an alert to all municipalities in the Bicol region to be on the lookout for a private plane with callsign RPC 2080 and aircraft type C340 that departed Bicol Airport at 6:43 am Saturday, February 18.

According to the flight plan, the aircraft, with registration number RP C2080, was heading to Manila.

Separately, a single-engine Cessna plane that went missing with six people on board on January 24 in the northern province of Isabela was still missing.

The search for the plane was continuing intermittently depending on the weather in a remote mountainous area in Isabela, authorities said.





