BEIJING, Feb 18 – RIA Novosti. Attempting to resolve differences between countries through pressure and unilateral sanctions is counterproductive and could lead to endless problems, Wang Yi, a member of the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee and head of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, said at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.
“The pandemic has been contained for three years, but the world has not become safer. There is a lack of trust between major countries, geopolitical divisions are widening, unilateralism is flourishing, the Cold War mentality is returning, new types of threats to energy, food and climate security, data-related threats, security and artificial intelligence,” said Wang Yi.
According to him, being at this turning point in history, humanity should not repeat the path of enmity, division and confrontation, should not fall into the trap of “zero-sum games”, wars and conflicts.
“There are differences and tensions between countries, but resolving them through pressure, smear campaigns or unilateral sanctions is often counterproductive, and may even lead to endless problems,” Wang Yi said.
He noted that “we must not refuse dialogue and consultations.”
Wang Yi, who previously held the post of Foreign Minister of the PRC for eight years, joined the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and became the head of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee following the 20th CPC Congress last fall. In the Chinese hierarchy, party posts are more important than government posts, so Wang Yi’s current post in the CPC Central Committee is considered an increase compared to the position of foreign minister, and today he is the country’s highest-ranking diplomat.
15:59
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
