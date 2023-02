Unilateral sanctions could cause endless problems, Wang Yi says

Wang Yi, who previously held the post of Foreign Minister of the PRC for eight years, joined the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and became the head of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee following the 20th CPC Congress last fall. In the Chinese hierarchy, party posts are more important than government posts, so Wang Yi’s current post in the CPC Central Committee is considered an increase compared to the position of foreign minister, and today he is the country’s highest-ranking diplomat.