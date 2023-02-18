|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 18 – RIA Novosti. The administration of US President George W. Bush warned his successor Barack Obama about Russia’s plans to return the Crimea, according to The New York Times, citing Bush Jr. adviser Stephen Hadley.
The then National Security Advisor to the President of the United States revealed in his book “The Transfer of Power” the details of the transfer of power from one president to another and said that the Bush administration had drawn up a memorandum for Barack Obama with an assessment of the international situation. According to a declassified portion of a document created in 2009, the outgoing administration believed that Crimea could return to Russian jurisdiction.
“Russian attempts to challenge Ukraine’s territorial integrity, especially in Crimea, which is 59 percent ethnic Russian and home to the Russian Navy’s Black Sea Fleet, must be prevented,” the memorandum stated.
At the same time, the drafters of the document believed that with the help of energy, the Russian side would try to “drive a wedge” between the United States and European states.
Earlier, White House National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby declined to assess the likelihood of Washington supporting Kiev’s actions to attack Crimea, if any.
US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland called military installations in Crimea “legitimate targets” for Ukraine. According to her, there are military installations in the Crimea, which Russia has turned into important logistical points, and the United States supports strikes on them.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
