Blinken, Pashinyan and Aliyev discussed the progress of work on the draft peace treaty

YEREVAN, Feb 18 – RIA Novosti. At the meeting of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev, the importance of continuing the peace process between Yerevan and Baku was noted, the press service of the Armenian Cabinet reported.

It is noted that during the meeting, the parties touched upon issues related to the progress of work on the draft peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the unblocking of regional transport infrastructures and the delimitation of the border between the two countries in accordance with the agreement reached in Prague.

“The importance of ensuring the consistency of the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan was noted… Pashinyan confirmed the intention of the Armenian side to achieve the signing of such an agreement, which will guarantee long-term peace and stability in the region,” the government’s website says.