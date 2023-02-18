North Korea launches ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan | News

North Korea launched a ballistic missile into the East Sea (Sea of ​​Japan) on Saturday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff reported.

The South Korean military authority specified that the missile was launched from the Sunan area, in Pyongyang, at 5:22 p.m.

“While strengthening its monitoring and surveillance capabilities, our Army maintains a fully prepared posture in close cooperation with the United States,” he said. The ballistic missile is the second fired by North Korea so far this year.

The device flew about 900 kilometers and reached an altitude of 5,700 kilometers, according to the Japanese government spokesman, Hirokazu Matsuno, in Tokyo.

For his part, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the missile fell west of Hokkaido, in an Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

A day earlier, North Korean authorities threatened to send an “unprecedented” response to new joint military exercises announced by the United States and South Korea for the coming weeks.

The North Korean government considers that they are preparations for a possible military aggression.

However, Washington and Seoul maintain that the annual spring exercises, which begin next month, are designed to help defend against North Korea’s growing nuclear threats.

