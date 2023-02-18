Japan convenes National Security Council meeting over North Korean missile launch

TOKYO, February 18 – RIA Novosti. The Japanese government has begun a meeting of the national security council in connection with the fall of a North Korean missile inside the country’s exclusive economic zone, the Kyodo news agency reported.

In turn, the Japanese media, citing the Ministry of Defense, gave details of the missile’s flight. According to the military, the ballistic missile was in the air for 66 minutes. She flew a distance of about 900 kilometers with a maximum flight altitude of 5.7 thousand kilometers. Thus, the military does not rule out that North Korea has tested an intercontinental ballistic missile.