North Korean missile capable of reaching US territory, Japan says

TOKYO, February 18 – RIA Novosti. The Japanese military believes that an intercontinental ballistic missile fired by North Korea, when launched along a conventional trajectory, is capable of covering a distance of 14,000 kilometers and reaching the US mainland, Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said during a press conference.

“Based on the analysis of today’s launch data, if the intercontinental missile is fired along a conventional trajectory, it is expected to be able to cover a distance of 14,000 kilometers and reach the US continental territory,” he stressed.

Earlier, Secretary General of the Japanese government Hirokazu Matsuno did not rule out that North Korea would continue provocative actions, including new missile launches and nuclear tests.

According to Matsuno, “the predicted range of the missile was about 900 kilometers, and the maximum flight altitude was 5,700 kilometers.” He also stressed that the missile was fired along the so-called hinged trajectory. The missile was in the air for 66 minutes and “fell in the Sea of ​​ Japan , 200 kilometers west of Oshima Island in Hokkaido Prefecture, inside our country’s exclusive economic zone,” he said.

In connection with the missile test, the Japanese government lodged a strong protest against the DPRK through diplomatic channels in Beijing