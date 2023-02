North Korean missile capable of reaching US territory, Japan says

According to Matsuno, “the predicted range of the missile was about 900 kilometers, and the maximum flight altitude was 5,700 kilometers.” He also stressed that the missile was fired along the so-called hinged trajectory. The missile was in the air for 66 minutes and “fell in the Sea of ​​ Japan , 200 kilometers west of Oshima Island in Hokkaido Prefecture, inside our country’s exclusive economic zone,” he said.