Beijing called Washington’s decision to shoot down China’s balloon with rockets absurd

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
BEIJING, Feb 18 – RIA Novosti. China asked the United States to calmly and professionally resolve the balloon issue, but Washington decided to shoot it down with rockets from a fighter jet, this is absurd and hysterical, Wang Yi, member of the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee, head of the office of the foreign affairs commission of the CPC Central Committee, said at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.
“We made it very clear to the US that this unmanned balloon is civilian, that it has limited self-control capabilities and, under the influence of the west wind, deviated from the course and ended up over the US. We asked the US to resolve this calmly and professionally, based on consultations with the Chinese side. “Unfortunately, the United States ignored these facts and used advanced fighter jets to shoot down the balloon with missiles. I would say that this is absurd and hysterical,” Wang Yi said.
February 16, 22:23
Biden does not intend to apologize to China for the decision to shoot down a balloon
He added that “this is 100% an abuse of power and a violation of normal international practice.”
Wang Yi noted that there are many balloons flying around the world belonging to various countries, “do you want to shoot down everything?”
“We urge the US not to do such ridiculous things just to divert attention from its internal problems,” the diplomat added.
The US military has shot down four air targets in recent days, including a Chinese balloon that crossed the US and intercepted over the Atlantic. In Washington they say that the balloon was launched for the purpose of espionage, in Beijing they say that we are talking about a lost civilian weather balloon. The affiliation and purpose of the other three objects shot down the other day have not yet been determined.
February 13, 11:56
China may have used spy balloons in Britain, minister says
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report