Beijing called Washington’s decision to shoot down China’s balloon with rockets absurd

“We made it very clear to the US that this unmanned balloon is civilian, that it has limited self-control capabilities and, under the influence of the west wind, deviated from the course and ended up over the US. We asked the US to resolve this calmly and professionally, based on consultations with the Chinese side. “Unfortunately, the United States ignored these facts and used advanced fighter jets to shoot down the balloon with missiles. I would say that this is absurd and hysterical,” Wang Yi said.