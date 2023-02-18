The US Armed Forces do not see a threat to the country and allies due to the missile launch of the DPRK

|Fact-checking
WASHINGTON, February 18 – RIA Novosti. The North Korean missile launch did not pose an immediate threat to the United States and its allies, the US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) said on Saturday.
According to the statement, the American side is aware of the North Korean ballistic missile launch and is holding close consultations with South Korea and Japan, as well as other “regional allies and partners.”
“The United States condemns these actions and calls on the DPRK to refrain from any further illegal and destabilizing acts. Although we have concluded that what happened does not pose an immediate threat to US personnel or territory, as well as our allies, we will continue to monitor the situation,” the statement said. American command.
In connection with the missile test, the Japanese government lodged a strong protest against the DPRK through diplomatic channels in Beijing.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
