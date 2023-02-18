Taiwan has never been and never will be a country, Beijing says

|Fact-checking
BEIJING, Feb 18 – RIA Novosti. Taiwan has never been and never will be a country, Wang Yi, member of the CPC Central Committee Politburo and head of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, said at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.
“Taiwan is part of the territory of China, it has never been a country and will not be one in the future, this is the status quo on the Taiwan issue,” Wang Yi said.
He pointed out that it is not Beijing who wants to change the status quo, but the Taiwanese separatists.
The situation around Taiwan escalated significantly after a visit to the island in early August last year by then-Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi. China, which considers the island one of its provinces, condemned Pelosi’s visit, seeing in this move US support for Taiwanese separatism, and held large-scale military exercises.
Official relations between the central government of the PRC and its island province were interrupted in 1949 after the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek, defeated in a civil war with the Communist Party of China, moved to Taiwan. Business and informal contacts between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s. Since the early 1990s, the parties began to contact through non-governmental organizations – the Beijing Association for the Development of Relations across the Taiwan Strait and the Taipei Foundation for Cross-Strait Exchanges.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
