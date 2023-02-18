3 people rescued 13 days after the earthquakes in Türkiye | News

Three more people, including a child, were rescued this Saturday from the rubble in Hatay province, south of Türkiye, 296 hours after the first of two earthquakes struck the region, leaving extensive damage to infrastructure and nearby of 40 thousand people dead.

Search and rescue teams pulled survivors from the rubble of a collapsed building in the Antakya district, in another miraculous rescue 13 after the 7.8 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes on February 6.

One of them, however, died in the minutes after the rescue, indicated the private network NTV. The other two were taken to the hospital.

Şu an Hatay’da yoğun çalışmalarına devam eden arama kurtarma ekibimiz tarafından, depremin 296. saatinde (13.günü) daha 3 kişi sağ çıkarıldı. pic.twitter.com/Oipvd3SvqO

— Ruslan Kazakbaev (@Kazakbaev_R)

February 18, 2023

Samir Muhammed Accar and his wife were taken to hospital by ambulance, and their children could not be saved despite intervention after they were pulled from the rubble.

Footage from state broadcaster TRT showed crews carrying a man and a woman on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance. Next to them, doctors were seen treating a child.

Another rescued man, a 45-year-old man, had been found on Friday in the same province, 278 hours after the quake.

More than 40,000 local and foreign personnel were continuing rescue efforts in southeastern Turkiye, the Turkish disaster management agency (AFAD) said on Friday.





