G7 foreign ministers agreed to strengthen anti-Russian sanctions

TOKYO, February 18 – RIA Novosti. At the first meeting under the chairmanship of At the first meeting under the chairmanship of Japan , the G7 foreign ministers agreed to continue aid to Ukraine, strengthen sanctions against Russia and call on third countries to stop aid to the Russian Federation, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

“At this meeting, a discussion was held, the center of which was the situation in Ukraine, the G-7 Foreign Ministers agreed to strengthen agreements on maintaining a world order based on the rule of law, and also welcomed Ukraine’s commitment to a just and lasting peace and came to a common opinion on the continuation of an active cooperation with Ukraine for this. In addition, the G7 foreign ministers reaffirmed their determination to provide assistance to Ukraine,” the statement said.

Yesterday, 16:43 Scholz says there are divisions in Germany over sanctions and arms transfers

The parties “came to a common opinion on maintaining and strengthening sanctions against Russia, as well as on calling on third countries to stop supporting Russia.” The foreign ministers also said that Russia’s nuclear rhetoric is “unacceptable” and that the use of nuclear weapons “will lead to serious consequences.”

At the same time, the Foreign Ministry notes that the meeting also paid attention to the Indo-Pacific region.

“Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi announced his desire to continue close cooperation with the G7 foreign ministers not only on the situation in Ukraine, but also to deepen discussions on the Indo-Pacific region ahead of the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in Nagano in April and summit in Hiroshima in May,” the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In a separate paragraph, a provision was made that the G7 ministers “are committed to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region and are categorically opposed to attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force or coercion.”

The meeting was held in Munich, where the G7 foreign ministers are taking part in a security conference. The negotiations lasted 60 minutes.