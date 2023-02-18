Stoltenberg outlined the deadlines for the entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO

BRUSSELS, Feb 18 – RIA Novosti. Sweden and Finland should become members of NATO by mid-July, work is underway to solve this problem, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at the Munich Security Conference, which is broadcast on its website.

“I continue to actively work to ensure that they become members before the Vilnius summit,” he said.

Earlier it was reported that the summit of NATO leaders will be held in the Lithuanian capital on July 11-12, 2023.

Stoltenberg recalled that at the moment, the ratification of the documents necessary for Sweden and Finland to join NATO has passed in 28 of the 30 member countries of the alliance.

“Turkey and Hungary are left… I call on all members to complete the ratification,” he said.