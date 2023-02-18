Japan comments on North Korean ballistic missile launch

|Fact-checking
TOKYO, February 18 – RIA Novosti. A ballistic missile allegedly fired by North Korea has crashed, Japan‘s maritime security service said.
“North Korea at 17.21 (11.21 Moscow time) launched at least one ballistic missile in an easterly direction,” the Japanese Defense Ministry said in turn.
Air and sea vessels are asked to follow the information and in case of falling fragments, without approaching them, report to the maritime security service.
In connection with the missile launches, a crisis headquarters was formed at the office of the Prime Minister of Japan with the participation of key ministers to collect and analyze information.
