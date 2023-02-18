Kishida: North Korean missile crashed inside Japan’s exclusive economic zone

TOKYO, Feb 18 – RIA Novosti. A ballistic missile fired by the DPRK allegedly fell inside A ballistic missile fired by the DPRK allegedly fell inside Japan ‘s exclusive economic zone, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on NHK.

“North Korea launched a ballistic missile that fell inside the exclusive economic zone west of the island of Hokkaido,” the politician said.

Japan ‘s Ministry of Defense believes that North Korea may have launched an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The launch may have been carried out along the so-called hinged trajectory.

In turn, the Kyodo agency, citing data from the Japanese Ministry of Defense, clarifies that the ballistic missile was in the air for 66 minutes. She flew a distance of about 900 kilometers with a maximum flight altitude of 5.7 thousand kilometers.

Because of the missile test, the Japanese government lodged a strong protest against the DPRK through diplomatic channels in Beijing

The expected launch was announced at 17:25 local time (11:25 Moscow time). A possible fall was reported at 18:30 local time (12:30 Moscow time).

Under the office of the country’s head of government, Fumio Kishida, an emergency headquarters was created with the participation of key ministers to collect and analyze incoming information.

Air and sea vessels are asked to follow the information and in case of falling fragments, without approaching them, report to the maritime security service.