The countries of the eastern flank of NATO will put forward a single candidate for the post of Secretary General

WARSAW, February 18 – RIA Novosti. The countries of NATO’s eastern flank are preparing to nominate a joint candidate for the post of NATO Secretary General, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters.
“We, as the countries of Central Europe, Eastern Europe – the eastern flank of NATO, are working on nominating a common candidate after the departure of Jens Stoltenberg,” Morawiecki said.
Stoltenberg was supposed to resign on October 1 last year, but in March, the leaders of the alliance countries during the summit decided to extend his mandate until September 30, 2023. In 2021, Politico, citing sources, reported that three female politicians from Eastern Europe could become likely candidates for the post of the next NATO Secretary General: ex-presidents of Croatia and Lithuania Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic and Dalia Grybauskaite, as well as the former head Estonian Kersti Kaljulaid.
08:00
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
