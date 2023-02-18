SIMFEROPOL, February 18 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian troops are gathering reinforcements in the part of the Zaporozhye region controlled by Kyiv, the chairman of the movement “We are with Russia”, a member of the main council of the regional administration, Vladimir Rogov, told RIA Novosti.

“Against the background of significant losses, Zelensky’s militants began to pull reinforcements to the Zaporozhye sector of the front,” he said.

According to Rogov, about 150 military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as up to 15 units of heavy military equipment, such as howitzers, MLRS systems and tanks, are destroyed daily in the Zaporozhye direction.

These results were achieved thanks to the professionalism of Russian gunners, as well as more active use of drones in reconnaissance.

08:27Special military operation in Ukraine Armed Forces of Ukraine intensified the robbery of the population in the Zaporozhye region, said Rogov

As Rogov reported on February 15, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are drawing up additional reserves to the line of contact in the Zaporozhye region. The Ukrainian military can deploy soldiers both to attack the region in the spring and because of fears of the possibility of a Russian offensive.

According to him, the Ukrainian group in the Zaporozhye direction at that time numbered about 25 thousand people. At the same time, five thousand of them arrived in the previous week.

Zaporizhia Oblast became a Russian region following a referendum held in September 2022, in which 93.11 percent of those who voted were in favor of joining Russia. Kyiv does not recognize the legitimacy of this vote and continues to shell the territory. Now Moscow controls 70 percent of the Zaporozhye region, Ukrainian troops hold the regional center – the city of Zaporozhye.