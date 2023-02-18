Prigozhin responded to Macron’s statement about Wagner PMC

Businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin explained to French President Emmanuel Macron that the Wagner Group had nothing to do with the Russian army.

The Wagner Group has been actively involved in the special operation in the Donbass and Ukraine since March 2022. Yevgeny Prigozhin previously admitted that he created the organization in 2014. According to him, thanks to the courage of the fighters of the group, the fate of the DPR and LPR has radically changed.