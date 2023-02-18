Prigozhin responded to Macron’s statement about Wagner PMC

|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 18 – RIA Novosti. Businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin explained to French President Emmanuel Macron that the Wagner Group had nothing to do with the Russian army.
The journalists asked the founder of the group to comment on the words of the French leader that a year earlier, in a telephone conversation, President Vladimir Putin denied the connection of the Russian army with the Wagner Group, and now, according to the President of France, it allegedly officially became part of the Armed Forces.
“Comrade Macron, you live in a world of illusions and have very little information about what is happening in Africa and what is happening in Moscow. <...> PMC “Wagner” is a private army that has acted, is operating and will operate all over the world. No matter how much you and your American friends would like it to be otherwise,” Prigozhin’s response to a request from journalists in the telegram channel of his press service is given.
The businessman added that the “Wagner Group” protects those whom Western countries have humiliated for many decades.
The Wagner Group has been actively involved in the special operation in the Donbass and Ukraine since March 2022. Yevgeny Prigozhin previously admitted that he created the organization in 2014. According to him, thanks to the courage of the fighters of the group, the fate of the DPR and LPR has radically changed.
February 13, 08:49
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
