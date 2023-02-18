The head of the European Commission made a shocking confession about Russia

|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 18 – RIA Novosti. The countries of the European Union and the United States developed sanctions against Russia before the start of the special operation in Ukraine, informed during the Munich Security Conference, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
According to her, the publication by the United States of intelligence on the topic of the deployment of Russian troops on the borders of the Russian Federation prompted Europe to such actions.
“My cabinet, the European Commission, started working with the White House and the Treasury already in December on possible sanctions against Russia in the event of a conflict with Ukraine. In fact, we hoped that we would not have to use these sanctions,” the politician said.
She added that, first of all, the sanctions were supposed to hit the high-tech and irreplaceable goods of the West on the Russian market.
Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the North Atlantic Alliance had been preparing for a conflict in Ukraine since 2014. He noted that the Russian special operation “did not change the alliance”, but only demonstrated the importance of the largest strengthening of collective defense carried out by him.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
