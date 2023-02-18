53 dead in terrorist attack by the Islamic State in Syria | News

The fatalities of the terrorist attack perpetrated by members of the self-proclaimed Islamic State (Daesh for its acronym in Arabic) against locals who were collecting truffles in the Palmyra desert, southeast of the city of al-Sukhna, in the Syrian province of Syria, rise to 53. homs.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Search and rescue tasks complete in Syria after earthquake

Witness testimonies say that “terrorist groups attacked them with machine guns for a long time and also set fire to the vehicles of the victims at the scene of the attack.”

The director of the General Authority of the National Hospital of Palmyra, Dr. Walid Odeh, stated that the bodies of 53 people arrived at the Hospital along with five other gunshot wounded. Among those killed were 46 civilians and seven soldiers, he delved into.

According to data collected after the first medical examinations of the deceased, Dr. Odeh stressed that the cause of death was gunshots to the head.

Meanwhile, the injured survivors “received the necessary first aid at Palmyra Hospital and were then transferred to other hospitals in Homs,” it added.

In recent years, dozens of defenseless people, mainly women and children, have been victims of similar attacks in various parts of the country, when terrorists take advantage of collecting truffles to attack them with firearms.

On February 12, Daesh fighters killed four people and wounded ten in the south of the city of Palmyra, in the east of Homs province.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source