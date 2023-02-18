Blinken accused Russia of trying to destabilize the Moldovan government

CHISINAU, February 18 – RIA Novosti. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said at a meeting with Moldovan President Maia Sandu that Washington is concerned about Russia’s attempts to destabilize the Moldovan government.

President Maia Sandu met with US Secretary of State Blinken at the Munich Security Conference. A video recording of this meeting was published on the page of the presidential administration of Moldova.

“We support the very important reforms being carried out by the president and the government. At the same time, we are deeply concerned about the attempts to destabilize the government that are coming from Russia. We appreciate Moldova’s efforts to protect against this,” Blinken said.

He noted that they also talked about the economy, the energy crisis and the security problems faced by Moldova.

“We talked about the security problems that we and the entire region are facing, as well as the efforts made by the Chisinau authorities to strengthen the rule of law, modernize the economy and ensure the safety of our citizens,” Sandu said.

The Munich conference opened on Friday, and for the second year in a row, the Russian Federation does not participate in it, despite the fears of a number of politicians and experts that building security and striving for peace without a dialogue with Moscow is impossible. The central theme of the conference is the crisis in Ukraine. At last year’s conference in Munich, Volodymyr Zelensky threatened to reconsider Ukraine’s renunciation of nuclear weapons.