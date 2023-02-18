DONETSK, February 18 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian troops shelled the Kiev region of Donetsk, firing three shells of “NATO” caliber of 155 millimeters, the DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) reported.

“Fire was recorded from the side of the VFU (armed formations of Ukraine – ed.) in the direction: 12.05 – the settlement of Tonenkoye – the city of Donetsk (Kiev district): three shells of 155 mm caliber were fired,” the representative office said in its Telegram channel.

In addition, at 10.10 the mission recorded the shelling of the village of Zaitsevo, during which the Ukrainian troops fired four shells with a caliber of 155 millimeters.

Artillery with a caliber of 155 millimeters is used by NATO countries. The United States supplied Kyiv with long-range M777 howitzers with a caliber of 155 millimeters, Ukrainian troops are actively using them to shell the cities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Also, the Ukrainian troops were supplied with German PzH 2000 self-propelled artillery mounts, Polish Krab self-propelled guns and French CAESAR self-propelled guns using shells of this caliber.