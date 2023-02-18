New Zealand death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle rises to nine | News

New Zealand authorities increased the death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle to nine on Friday.

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins warned that the death toll could rise in the coming days as more than 4,000 could not be located.

However, he stated that they do not expect the death toll to rise significantly. “We are seeing an extraordinary effort from some incredible New Zealanders,” added Chris Hipkins.

The Prime Minister visited the areas most affected by Gabrielle to see the damage and destruction caused by the cyclone, adding that the effects of the cyclone’s passage will be felt for quite some time.

“We have to think carefully about where we deploy resources and in what order we deploy them so that we can address the most urgent needs first,” Hipkins said, before deeming that there is no doubt that this cyclone is a “major catastrophic event.”

According to the Prime Minister, Cyclone Gabrielle is the biggest natural disaster the island country has seen this century.

