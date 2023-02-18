Germany freezes Russian assets worth 5.32 billion euros

|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 18 – RIA Novosti. Since the beginning of the military operation in Ukraine, the German authorities have frozen Russian assets in the amount of 5.32 billion euros, the Welt am Sonntag newspaper reported, citing the German Finance Ministry.
According to the publication, this amount includes funds from individuals and companies included in the EU sanctions list, as well as the Central Bank of Russia.
After the start of the special operation in Ukraine, Western countries imposed tough sanctions against Moscow, including freezing about half of the country’s foreign exchange reserves – about $300 billion.
In April, the head of the Central Bank, Elvira Nabiullina, said that the Russian authorities were preparing lawsuits to challenge the freezing of international reserves. Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, in an interview with RIA Novosti, speaking about the possibility of transferring frozen finances to Kiev, indicated that the United States and Europe, encroaching on other people’s funds, would lose the trust of the owners. He also noted that the confiscation of property, arrests of aircraft, property, sanctions against Russian entrepreneurs demonstrate the collapse of the sanctity of private property in the West and the danger of doing business there.
President Vladimir Putin emphasized that the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and the restrictions dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to the head of state, the United States and the European Union have actually declared a default on their obligations to Moscow, freezing its foreign exchange reserves.
