MOSCOW, February 18 – RIA Novosti. A rally of Australian citizens in support of Russia was held in Sydney near the country’s Consulate General, Semyon Boykov, one of the organizers of the rally, told RIA Novosti by phone. A rally of Australian citizens in support of Russia was held in Sydney near the country’s Consulate General, Semyon Boykov, one of the organizers of the rally, told RIA Novosti by phone.

Born in Australia in the family of an Orthodox Russian priest, he leads the Cossacks on the “green continent” as an ataman and enjoys the support of those who are dissatisfied with the government’s course in Canberra. During the COVID-19 pandemic, in a video blog, he criticized the authorities for the harsh suppression of the freedoms of Australians, and after February 24, 2022, he supports Russia against the backdrop of events in Ukraine.

08:00 The West invents another Russia

Boikov himself could not go out to the protesters, being in the building of the Consulate General, where in December he was granted asylum from police persecution. However, he addressed the audience by phone through the loudspeakers.

“About 1,500 people came to the rally, and there were practically no Russians. There were Australians, representatives of the indigenous inhabitants of Australia – the Aborigines,” Boikov said.

From the rally, he broadcast live on his video blog, with the help of his many supporters. The protesters held Russian flags, erected a portrait of President Vladimir Putin on the podium, raised posters with slogans: “Ukraine is a terrorist state. Support Russia!” and “No war with Russia!”

The action of freedom, in particular, was attended by Serbian bikers, who recently raised Russian flags near the stadium in Melbourne during the open tennis championship. Also at the rally were candidates for the upcoming March 25 parliamentary elections in New South Wales, Ricardo Bosi and David Graham, who are labeled “conspiracy theorists” by the official Australian media.

“I want to express my gratitude not only to President Vladimir Putin, but also to the people of Russia, the brave men and women who are fighting in a real war … Thank you and your armed forces,” said Ricardo Bosi,

Previously, the politician served in the special forces, but now he is considered an “ultra-right extremist” in Australia for his political views.

Since February 24, a military special operation has been taking place in Ukraine. According to President Vladimir Putin, its ultimate goal is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia itself.