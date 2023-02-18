Putin welcomed participants of the African Union Assembly

MOSCOW, February 18 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin greeted the heads of state and government on the occasion of the opening of the African Union Assembly, noting that the African Union has established itself as an effective mechanism for multilateral political, economic and humanitarian cooperation. Russian President Vladimir Putin greeted the heads of state and government on the occasion of the opening of the African Union Assembly, noting that the African Union has established itself as an effective mechanism for multilateral political, economic and humanitarian cooperation.

The corresponding telegram was published on the Kremlin website.

“Dear heads of state and government! I greet you on the occasion of the opening of the next Assembly of the African Union. Over the years of its existence, the African Union has established itself as an effective mechanism for multilateral political, economic and humanitarian cooperation. This authoritative international structure plays an important role in resolving local conflicts and crises, in strengthening good neighborliness, security and stability on the African continent,” the text of the telegram reads.

Putin also noted that for Russia, African countries have always been and remain important and reliable partners, with whom we are united by the desire to build a just multipolar world “based on true equality and the rule of international law,” as well as free from discrimination, forceful diktat and sanctions. pressure.

The President of the Russian Federation also noted that the Russia-Africa summit held in 2019 created good conditions for intensifying friendly ties both at the bilateral level and on a multilateral basis. The head of state expressed confidence that the second meeting in this format, which will be held in St. Petersburg in July, will help define new tasks for expanding Russia’s cooperation with African partners in various areas.

“I’ll be glad to see you in St. Petersburg. I look forward to continued constructive joint work for the benefit of our countries and peoples, in the interests of ensuring the peaceful and prosperous development of the African continent. I sincerely wish success and all the best to the assembly participants,” Putin concluded.