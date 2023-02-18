MOSCOW, February 18 – RIA Novosti. The capture of Artemivsk by Russian forces will force the Armed Forces to retreat another line of defense, European experts told Die Welt newspaper. The capture of Artemivsk by Russian forces will force the Armed Forces to retreat another line of defense, European experts told Die Welt newspaper.

As Colonel Markus Reisner, Commander of the Guards of the Austrian Armed Forces, explained, Russia would greatly benefit from taking this settlement.

“If Artemovsk is taken, then the second line of defense will also fall, and Ukrainian troops will have to retreat in the Donbass to the city line Slavyansk-Kramatorsk and to the south of it,” he noted.

In addition, Gustav Gressel, a military analyst at the Center for the European Council on Foreign Relations, said that he expects the retreat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Artemivsk.

“A few days ago, the nearby Krasnaya Gora was evacuated, I think Artemovsk will soon suffer the same fate,” he said.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Irina Vereshchuk called on the residents of Artemivsk to leave the city as soon as possible.

Fierce battles are going on for Artemovsk. On the eve of the Ukrainian media wrote that the archives of state institutions began to be taken out of the city. Artyomovsk is located in the Kyiv-controlled part of the DPR north of Gorlovka, it is an important transport hub for supplying the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Donbass.