Terrorist attack leaves at least seven dead in Pakistan | News

A suspected terrorist attack on Friday against a police headquarters in the city of Karachi, Pakistan, left at least seven dead.

Death toll from Pakistan attack rises to 100

“Four people were killed in the attack, including two policemen, a paramilitary and a health worker,” Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui said.

The official added that the police forces killed three suspected terrorists, ending the operation to regain control of the police headquarters.

Latest information from the #KPO incident is that there have been 4 martyrs (3 from police including 1 civilian & 1 from rangers) while 19 people have been injured out of whom 1 is critical while the condition of the remaining continues to remain stable pic.twitter.com/ourG7vakgY

— Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1)

February 17, 2023

It also reported that at least 19 people were injured during the confrontation between the police forces and the alleged terrorists.

The local government spokesman reported that one of the injured is in critical condition.

Pakistani media reported that the attack occurred around 7:10 p.m. when the attackers opened fire and attacked the police office near the Saddar area of ​​Karachi.

The attack was claimed by the Pakistani Taliban, a group separate from the Afghan Taliban but sharing its Islamic ideology.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif condemned the terrorist attack and thanked the Police and security forces for their effective action against the terrorists.

For his part, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said the country “strongly condemns the terrorist attack.”

The US strongly condemns the terrorist attack on the Karachi Police Office. We stand firmly with the Pakistani people in the face of this terrorist attack. Violence is not the answer, and it must stop. My deepest condolences to the families of those injured and killed.

— Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox)

February 18, 2023

“We strongly stand with the people of Pakistan in the face of this terrorist attack,” he wrote on Twitter. “Violence is not the answer and it must end,” the US official added.





