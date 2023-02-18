Four more Belarusian women with children evacuated from Turkey

MINSK, February 18 – RIA Novosti. Another 4 Belarusians, along with 9 children, were evacuated from the earthquake-affected regions of Turkey, the press service of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry reported.

“4 more Belarusians with 9 children were evacuated by the Ministry of Defense of Belarus from the affected regions of Turkey. At this moment they are returning to their homeland,” the report says.

Earlier, on February 10, three Belarusian women and three of their children were evacuated to their homeland.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 with an interval of nine hours in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 11 provinces of the country and neighboring states, including Syria. According to the latest data, more than 39 thousand people have died in Turkey.