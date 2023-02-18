|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, February 18 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine is unlikely to be able to get Crimea militarily, said US Congressman Adam Smith, a leading Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, quoted by Politico.
According to the politician, Washington is concerned about the possible prospect of a long and difficult struggle for the peninsula. However, Smith did not rule out a similar scenario initiated by Kiev.
“I think people are increasingly agreeing that Ukraine cannot take Crimea back militarily. <...> At best, an agreement on a “united Ukraine” will be reached. In fact, the question is whether we can provide security guarantees for Ukraine that will allow the United States and partner countries to continue to train and equip the Armed Forces,” Smith shared his opinion on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
Earlier, White House National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby declined to assess the likelihood of Washington supporting Kiev’s actions to attack Crimea, if any.
US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland called military installations on the peninsula “legitimate targets” for Ukraine. According to her, there are military installations in the Crimea, which Russia has turned into important logistical points, and the United States supports strikes on them.
Yesterday, 19:35Special military operation in Ukraine
Media: Zelensky is in for an unpleasant surprise because of US plans for Crimea
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report