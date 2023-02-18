FT: Scholz disappointed in Germany’s allies over Ukraine

During the Munich Security Conference, journalists asked the long-criticized politician for hesitancy over arms deliveries to Ukraine whether he is now pushing other countries to provide promised tanks.

The authors believe that Scholz’s words underline Berlin’s growing disillusionment with its allies, as the head of the German government has been under pressure for several months because of the position on the supply of tanks for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. But, as the publication points out, in the weeks since Berlin finally agreed to send tanks, few countries have committed to transfer heavy weapons.