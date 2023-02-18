|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
During the Munich Security Conference, journalists asked the long-criticized politician for hesitancy over arms deliveries to Ukraine whether he is now pushing other countries to provide promised tanks.
“This is a question I must ask others, especially those who have so strongly encouraged [меня] act,” the German chancellor replied.
The authors believe that Scholz’s words underline Berlin’s growing disillusionment with its allies, as the head of the German government has been under pressure for several months because of the position on the supply of tanks for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. But, as the publication points out, in the weeks since Berlin finally agreed to send tanks, few countries have committed to transfer heavy weapons.
At the end of January, under pressure from NATO allies, Germany agreed to provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks. The first delivery is expected in March, it was reported that these would be 14 vehicles. In addition, the plans include 14 more Polish, four Canadian, three Portuguese and eight Norwegian Leopards in 2 different model ranges.
03:56Special military operation in Ukraine
American journalist Hersh called the special operation in Ukraine justified
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report