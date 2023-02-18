Ukrainian oligarchs hide assets in Crimea, authorities say

SIMFEROPOL, February 18 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian oligarchs continue to hide their assets in Crimea by re-registering them to various affiliated structures, head of the Crimean parliament Vladimir Konstantinov told RIA Novosti.

Earlier, the Crimean parliament nationalized the property of a number of Ukrainian oligarchs associated with the Kyiv authorities and committing unfriendly actions against Russia. Among them are Rinat Akhmetov, Igor Kolomoisky, Arseniy Yatsenyuk, Nestor Shufrich, Sergei Taruta and others. In turn, the head of the republic, Sergei Aksyonov, said that all proceeds from the sale of this property would go to the needs of participants in a special military operation.

February 10, 11:04 am Nationalized enterprises in Crimea continued to work

“Ukrainian oligarchs continue to hide their assets in Crimea, including movable and immovable property, re-registering them to various affiliated structures to make it more difficult to establish and reach the true owner,” Konstantinov told RIA Novosti.

According to him, the work to reveal the Crimean property of Ukrainian oligarchs, politicians and businessmen who are hostile towards Russia continues and will be completed. At the same time, the proceeds from the sale of nationalized property are planned to be directed to social support for the participants in the special operation and their families.

At the same time, the head of parliament stressed that the property of respectable Ukrainians, who did not conduct any anti-Russian activities, is not in danger.