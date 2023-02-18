“They’re talking about something else.” Who and why is hushing up the “second Chernobyl”

MOSCOW, February 18 – RIA Novosti, David Narmania. Thousands of dead animals are found in Ohio, people only drink bottled water. But the incident that happened back in early February was only now being talked about. RIA Novosti figured out what could happen. Thousands of dead animals are found in Ohio, people only drink bottled water. But the incident that happened back in early February was only now being talked about. RIA Novosti figured out what could happen.

Anxious Friday night

A Norflok Southern Corp freight train en route from Illinois to Pennsylvania derailed at around 9:00 pm on February 3 near East Palestine, Ohio. A third of the 150 wagons went downhill.

A fire broke out after the accident. No casualties or injuries were reported, but the authorities declared a state of emergency and evacuated more than 1,500 local residents. The flames could not be extinguished.

By February 5, the temperature in the cars reached a critical point – a further increase, according to state governor Mike Devine, threatened to explode. Therefore, they decided on a controlled release of toxic chemicals. This has resulted in pollution, the extent of which has yet to be assessed.

© AP Photo / Gene J. Puskar Ohio Gov. Mike Devine at a map showing the area to be evacuated after a chemical train crash © AP Photo / Gene J. Puskar Ohio Gov. Mike Devine at a map showing the evacuation area after a chemical train derailment

dangerous goods

A complete list of what was carried, despite the demands of the public, has not yet been made public. But it is reliably known that there was vinyl chloride in 20 wagons.

In nature , this substance exists in a gaseous state. It is widely used in industry. Transported in liquefied form.

The substance is flammable, emits carbon monoxide, phosgene, and hydrogen chloride, which is heavier than air, so it can accumulate in terrain folds – in river valleys and ravines.

“Obviously, it is in such areas that the state of the air should be assessed first of all,” emphasizes Alexei Medvedkov, Associate Professor of the Department of Physical Geography of the World and Geoecology of Lomonosov Moscow State University.

He admits that the aerosols formed during the combustion of chemicals spread with precipitation over a large area. At a minimum, in this case, cleaning of the soil will be required.

© AP Photo / Gene J. Puskar © AP Photo / Gene J. Puskar Train wreck in Ohio

Natural disaster

However, while the authorities are more busy with causes, not consequences. The US National Transportation Safety Board pointed out a technical malfunction – while driving, a wheel pair overheated in one of the cars, which caused a fire.

According to The Washington Post, the flames broke out when the train was passing through the city of Lithonia. 20 kilometers from the accident site. The conclusions of the special commission are not yet final.

Five days after the incident, the evacuees were allowed to return. However, people complain of an unpleasant smell and feeling unwell, headache, nausea. “That evening (when the chemicals were dropped. – Approx. ed.) I had a pain in my eyes. Then a terrible headache. My lips, tongue, throat burned so much that I ordered a glass of ice water, moistened napkins and breathed through them sucking on ice,” says local resident Nadine Lucy Strale.

About 3,500 dead fish were collected in local rivers. The water is covered with oily spots. Pets are sick, some have died.

However, state authorities assure that the content of hazardous substances in water and air does not exceed the norm. However, it is recommended to drink bottled water. No other instructions have been given, Strale said.

© AP Photo / Gene J. PuskarControlled chemical arson after a freight train derailment in Ohio, USA © AP Photo / Gene J. Puskar Controlled chemical arson after a freight train derailment in Ohio, USA

“Rename to Kyiv”

Officials are looking for someone to blame. Thus, the governor of neighboring Pennsylvania said that Norfolk Southern Corp, the owner of the wrecked train, did not agree on a plan of action after the disaster with the authorities. And she provided false information about the consequences of dumping chemicals.

A Senator from Ohio James Vance places the responsibility on Transport Minister Pete Buttigieg.

“He doesn’t talk about the fact that two weeks later the river is in the same condition. As well as the fact that the accident rate on the railway is critical. But he is worried about the dominance of white male builders,” the politician is indignant.

By the way, the day after this public attack, another incident happened – on February 16, a train with chemicals derailed in a suburb of Detroit. True, according to the city hall, there is no danger of pollution this time.

But ordinary people are not reassured. Video of the disaster is published in social networks with the hashtag “second Chernobyl”. And locals are advised to rename East Palestine, where the accident occurred, to Kyiv, ironically noting that in this case “there is a chance to attract the attention of Joe Biden.”