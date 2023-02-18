US rallied Russian people around Putin, says Hersh

NEW YORK, February 18 – RIA Novosti. The The United States , with its hostile actions, only rallied the Russian people around Russian President Vladimir Putin, said American journalist Seymour Hersh, the author of an investigation into the Nord Stream bombing.

“We gave Putin a reason that rallied the Russian people around him. And it was a really stupid thing,” Hersh said in an interview with consortiumnews.com.

04:01 Hersh allowed the disclosure of the details of the undermining of the “Nord Streams”

He recalled the numerous publications that appeared a year ago about the president’s allegedly poor health

“The British wrote a lot more than we did, but we also talked a lot – ‘he looks sick’, there was a lot of speculation,” the journalist said.

“I don’t applaud starting a war. But what we’ve done with the behavior that I’m describing is we’ve given it a reason for people to support it. These guys with their language, this government is (Secretary of State Anthony) Blinken, (Counselor for National Security Jake) Sullivan and (Under Secretary Victoria) Nuland are very bellicose,” Hersh said.

The journalist called them “much more hostile” than US President Joe Biden. “Those three: Nuland, Blinken and Sullivan, I think they put a lot of pressure on him (US President – ed.). They all have a long-standing incredible hatred of Putin. It’s almost personal, I think,” he concluded.