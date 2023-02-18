British Museum workers strike for better wages | News

Service workers at the British Museum belonging to the Public and Commercial Service Culture Group Union of Great Britain (PCS), continue their mobilization for a fair wage.

CMIO.org in sequence:

British teachers threatened for carrying out strike

The workers of one of the largest unions in the United Kingdom, which represents more than 200,000 civil servants and government workers, will remain unemployed until next Sunday, after their protest days began this week.

For his part, the deputy for Islington North, Jeremy Corbyn, when joining the mobilization, reflected that “our national institutions are nothing without the workers who keep them running.”

“Solidarity with all those who fight for a living wage,” said Jeremy Corbyn. Meanwhile the politician John Martin McDonnell, specified that “it is shameful that this historic institution operates on the basis of low salaries for these professional and dedicated staff. Please join their picket lines on Saturday and Sunday morning this coming weekend.”

The museum offered a 4 percent pay rise, which staff considered insufficient given 10.1 percent inflation reported in the UK in January.

The director of the British Museum, Hartwig Fischer, stated that he respected the decision to strike; however, he regretted that family visits to the museum would be affected.

Likewise, PCS General Secretary Mark Serwotka pointed out that “our union is growing, more members are joining, more people are activating, because we are all determined to send a message to the government. We need more wages, we need job security, and we need decent working conditions.”

“PCS members are fighting for that across the country and we will all be out together on March 15. If we stand strong, steady, we can win. We deserve better and we are going to try to make sure we get it,” he said.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source