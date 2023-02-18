Washington won’t admit to blowing up Nord Stream, Hersh says

NEW YORK, February 18 – RIA Novosti. The White House does not admit to blowing up Nord Stream and will keep people silent, but representatives of the pipeline business know about what happened, American journalist Seymour Hersh said in an interview with Consortiumnews.com.

The journalist answered in the negative to the question of whether he hopes that the US Congress might want to study his publication.

04:01 Hersh allowed the disclosure of the details of the undermining of the “Nord Streams”

“The last thing the White House would do… Look, they will never say, ‘We give up.’ chatted. <...> But that doesn’t matter. Look, there’s a whole community in the pipeline business. They know what happened, but they won’t talk because they want to keep getting contracts,” Hersh said.

Last week, an American journalist, Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh, published an article about the investigation into the accident on Russian export gas pipelines laid along the bottom of the Baltic Sea. According to him, last summer, during the NATO exercises Baltops, American divers planted explosives under the Nord Streams, and three months later the Norwegians detonated the bomb. Moreover, President Joe Biden decided on sabotage after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team, the journalist claims. Washington categorically denies these accusations.