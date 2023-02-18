Biden calls gun violence a US ‘epidemic’

WASHINGTON, February 18 – RIA Novosti. U.S. President Joe Biden has called gun violence “an epidemic” in the country following a series of shooting incidents in Mississippi, calling on Congress to take steps to combat it “now.”

“It’s been 48 days since the beginning of this year, and our country has already experienced at least 73 mass shootings. Thoughts and prayers are not enough. Gun violence is an epidemic, and Congress must act now,” said Biden, whose statement was released The White house.

He also informed that since the shooting in Mississippi, federal law enforcement agencies are in close contact with the state authorities. According to Biden, he ordered that the local administration be given the full support of the federal authorities.

“We need, we need gun law reform based on common sense. This includes requiring background checks for all gun sales , banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines…requirements for the safe storage of guns and lifting immunity for manufacturers, who knowingly distribute military weapons on our streets,” the US President stressed.

On Friday, a series of shooting incidents in Tate County, Mississippi, killed at least six people. The suspect was found and arrested there. His identity and motives have not yet been established.