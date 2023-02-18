|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 18 – RIA Novosti. French President Emmanuel Macron is leading the country to war, politician and former MEP Florian Filippo tweeted.
“Macron tonight said about Ukraine: “we are ready for a protracted conflict!” And he asked the opinion of the French?! Of course not! This man, who obeys the American hawks, will lead us to war if we do not stop him! the politician was outraged.
Earlier, French President Macron said that now is not the time for negotiations with Russia on Ukraine.
Moscow has repeatedly indicated that it is ready for negotiations, but Kyiv has imposed a ban on them at the legislative level. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky argued that “there will be no Minsk-3.” The press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti that such words “absolutely confirm” Kiev’s position about unwillingness to negotiate.
February 11, 08:00
Macron is ready to put a big cross on relations with Russia
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
