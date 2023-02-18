US host denounces silence on ‘nuclear strike’ on US city

The US authorities are silent about the “nuclear strike” on the city in Ohio and are hiding something, Benny Johnson, the host of the American program The Benny Show on the Newsmax TV channel, said on Twitter.

“This photo (of the Ohio Explosion. – Approx. ed.) should have been printed on the front pages of all newspapers and magazines. This should be shown in every news broadcast in America. They launched a nuclear attack on an American city. However, this fact is completely ignored by our” leaders environmentalists. Why? There is a much darker story behind this,” the journalist wrote.

A freight train carrying several dozen wagons with hazardous chemicals derailed. The accident caused a fire and an explosion. Hazardous substances were found in the atmosphere, and to eliminate an even greater danger of explosions, rescuers opened containers with chemicals in order to carry out their controlled arson.

After the accident, the authorities carried out the evacuation of local residents, but last week they were allowed to return home. The state’s Department of the Environment said that the level of pollution does not exceed acceptable standards. At the same time, the old-timers told RIA Novosti about cases of malaise, as well as the death of animals and fish after the release of chemicals associated with the accident.