Polyansky: Russia will seek investigation into the undermining of the Nord Stream

UN, February 18 – RIA Novosti. Russia will seek to hold a vote in the UN Security Council next week on its draft resolution on the investigation of sabotage at Nord Stream, Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Representative of the Russian Federation to the organization, wrote on his Telegram channel.
“Today we circulated in the Security Council a draft resolution on holding an independent international investigation under the auspices of the UN Secretary General into the Nord Stream bombing. We will seek a vote on it next week,” he said.
February 16, 21:20
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
