Report six dead by shooting in Mississippi, USA | News

At least six people lost their lives this Friday after several armed attacks in the city of Arkabutla, located in the US state of Mississippi.

According to reports, one of the altercations was in a store on Arkabutla Road, where a man died.

Likewise, a woman was killed in a house near Arkabutla Dam Road, in the same action in which her husband was injured.

The official versions assured that the suspect, who was transported in a vehicle, was detained by the authorities.

The man is in the custody of the local police and his identity has not been revealed, nor that of his alleged victims.

After arresting the alleged murderer, four other bodies were found, two inside a house and another two outside one on Arkabutla Dam Road.

