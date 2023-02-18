The EC recalled the only way for the EU to gain energy sovereignty

BRUSSELS, Feb 18 – RIA Novosti. The European Union can achieve energy independence only by developing renewable energy, European Commission Executive Vice President Frans Timmermans said at the Munich Security Conference, which was broadcast on its website.

“We are accelerating our transition to renewable energy because we have no alternatives in Europe. The only sovereignty that we can get in the energy sector is by increasing renewable energy,” he said.

Timmermans recalled that the EU “left with very little gas, very little coal and no oil.” “It’s a matter of survival for us to do it,” he added.

The European Union has pledged to become climate neutral by the middle of this century, which will require a restructuring of the system for obtaining and consuming energy, expanding the use of renewable energy and significant investments.