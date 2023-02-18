Study reveals Trump’s chances of beating Biden in elections

|Fact-checking
WASHINGTON, February 18 – RIA Novosti. Former US President Donald Trump would have beaten incumbent President Joe Biden in the election, according to a study by the Harvard CAPS-Harris sociological service, which quotes Hill.
According to these data, 46% of voters would prefer Trump if the elections were held today, 41% would speak in favor of Biden, 13% are not sure of their choice or do not know who they will vote for. If Trump meets incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris in the election race, he will beat her with 49% to 39%, the publication reports. Trump will win, according to the poll, and in the fight for the Republican nomination, if they choose between him and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis – the ex-president would score 37%, his hypothetical opponent only 19%, for the former US envoy to the UN Nikki Haley would vote on primaries only 7%.
The study was conducted on February 15-16 among 1,838 registered voters, the publication reports. Data on the methods of obtaining answers, as well as the expected error, are not given.
Trump previously announced his intention to be re-elected in 2024, and Haley made the same announcement. DeSantis has not yet indicated presidential ambitions. Biden has spoken of his intention to race but has not made an official announcement to that effect.
