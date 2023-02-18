Study reveals Trump’s chances of beating Biden in elections

According to these data, 46% of voters would prefer Trump if the elections were held today, 41% would speak in favor of Biden, 13% are not sure of their choice or do not know who they will vote for. If Trump meets incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris in the election race, he will beat her with 49% to 39%, the publication reports. Trump will win, according to the poll, and in the fight for the Republican nomination, if they choose between him and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis – the ex-president would score 37%, his hypothetical opponent only 19%, for the former US envoy to the UN Nikki Haley would vote on primaries only 7%.