Trump to visit Ohio where chemical train derailed

WASHINGTON, February 18 – RIA Novosti. Former US President Donald Trump plans to visit Ohio next week, which was hit by a derailment of a freight train with toxic substances, Fox News reports, citing a source close to the former American leader.

According to him, during the trip, Trump intends to meet with families living in the affected areas of the state as a result of the accident.

Yesterday, 21:22 The White House instructed to send toxicologists to Ohio two weeks after the emergency

According to the source, the former US leader has a “very strong relationship” with the people of Ohio.

A freight train derailed in Ohio on February 3 carrying dozens of wagons full of hazardous chemicals. The accident caused a fire and an explosion. Hazardous substances were found in the atmosphere, and to eliminate an even greater danger of explosions, rescuers opened containers with chemicals in order to carry out their controlled arson.

After the accident, the authorities carried out the evacuation of local residents, but last week they were allowed to return home. The state’s Department of the Environment said that the level of pollution does not exceed acceptable standards. At the same time, the old-timers told RIA Novosti about cases of malaise, as well as the death of animals and fish after the release of chemicals associated with the accident.