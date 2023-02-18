In Latvia, the hidden motives of the West in Ukraine were described with one saying

Western countries are trying to “share the skin of an unkilled bear”in the Ukrainian conflict, supplying weapons to Kyiv, said former Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks in an interview with TV24.

“We should not doubt that all major Western countries and Western companies are already rubbing their hands to share the skin of this unkilled bear. Of course, the Ukrainian market is very profitable,” the ex-minister said.

According to him, many countries that provided Kyiv with minimal or no support at all will want to join the benefits in the future. Pabriks believes that there will be those who “turn everything upside down and say: “Now we are the ones who really helped you.”