“Vladimir Putin, who witnessed the collapse of Eastern Europe, and then the secession of a number of states from the USSR, quickly unraveled the American plan, according to which the United States, with the assistance of the Ukrainian army, could threaten the existence of Russia. Therefore, he did something that was not expected United States decision makers: preemptively launched a sting operation in Ukraine, demonstrating that the collapse of Russia will remain an unfulfilled American dream,” he said.