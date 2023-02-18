|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 18 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin, determined to launch a special military operation in Ukraine, launched a preemptive strike on America to save his country, Al Mayadeen columnist Ahmed Musa Khomani wrote.
“Vladimir Putin, who witnessed the collapse of Eastern Europe, and then the secession of a number of states from the USSR, quickly unraveled the American plan, according to which the United States, with the assistance of the Ukrainian army, could threaten the existence of Russia. Therefore, he did something that was not expected United States decision makers: preemptively launched a sting operation in Ukraine, demonstrating that the collapse of Russia will remain an unfulfilled American dream,” he said.
According to the observer, the American plan was to weaken Russia and “enclose it with a fence.”
Despite all the difficulties, Vladimir Putin managed to bring the country to the world stage, the journalist noted. The return of Russia to the international stage, with such a powerful economic potential and comprehensive openness to the world, did not please the States, who wanted to be at the top of the world pyramid and lead everyone, but Putin managed to outplay them, summed up Ahmed Musa Khomani.
