EU to send 100-member mission to Armenia

MOSCOW, February 18 – RIA Novosti. The European Union will send a 100-person mission to Armenia next week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

At a meeting on January 23, the EU Foreign Ministers approved the creation of a civilian mission in Armenia to promote stabilization in the border areas, strengthen confidence and normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. It is expected that the mandate of the mission will be two years, its operational headquarters will be located in Armenia.

Yesterday, 10:53 Baku criticized the decision of the EU to send a mission to the border with Armenia

On Friday, von der Leyen met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. “The EU is a reliable partner for Armenia. A 100-member mission will be sent to Armenia next week to promote peace and stability. We welcome the progress made on democratic reforms and will continue to develop capacity as part of our economic investment plan,” said after the meeting the head of the EC on Twitter.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry, commenting on the launch of a new EU mediation mission in Armenia, stated that the appearance of EU representatives in the border regions of Armenia can only bring geopolitical confrontation to the region and exacerbate existing contradictions, EU attempts to oust Russia’s mediation efforts in the Transcaucasus can damage the fundamental interests of Armenians and Azerbaijanis and the return of peace to the region. The Foreign Ministry is convinced that the key factor for stability and security in the region for the foreseeable future remains “the Russian peacekeeping contingent deployed on the basis of the statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia dated November 9, 2020, as well as the Russian border guards serving on the Armenian borders.”