The death toll from earthquakes in Türkiye rises to 39,672 | News

The Interior Minister of Türkiye, Süleyman Soylu, reported this Friday that the death toll from the earthquakes registered in the country on February 6 increased to 39,672.

“To date, we have lost 39,672 people as a result of the earthquakes,” the official said, while more than 108,000 were injured.

In addition, the minister indicated that, so far, “there are more than 20,000 buildings where searches and rescues have been carried out.”

Soylu also specified that some 82,000 buildings were devastated, on the verge of collapse, or severely damaged.

For its part, the Türkiye Emergency and Disaster Management Authority (AFAD) indicated the day before that more than 4,700 aftershocks have been registered after the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes on February 6.

The provinces where damages were reported are Kahramanmaraş, Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa, Diyarbakır, Adana, Adıyaman, Osmaniye, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya and Elazığ.

At the time, the president of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, assured that this fact is the “greatest disaster” that the country has faced since the Erzincan earthquake in 1939.

