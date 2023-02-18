In Kyiv, announced possible power outages at the weekend

“On the weekend in Kiev and the region, stabilization blackouts are possible. (On Saturday and Sunday – ed.) On February 18-19, stabilization blackouts are possible in some areas of the capital according to schedules in connection with the repair work,” the telegram channel said in a message. companies.

Earlier, the head of the board of the national energy company Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytsky, said that power engineers managed to improve the situation with energy supply in Ukraine, but it was too early to assess it as stable. Director General of the Ukrainian energy company Yasno (part of DTEK) Sergey Kovalenko said that there is no shortage of electricity in Ukraine, but there are problems in the networks.