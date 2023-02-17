Two killed in attack on police station in Karachi

MOSCOW, February 17 – RIA Novosti. A policeman and a civilian were killed in an attack on a police station in Pakistan’s Karachi, the number of victims increased to 10 people, according to the Geo TV channel. A policeman and a civilian were killed in an attack on a police station in Pakistan’s Karachi, the number of victims increased to 10 people, according to the Geo TV channel.

Earlier it was reported that two militants were killed during the attack, five people, including a policeman, were injured.

It is noted that four floors of the building were cleared by the security forces, it is expected that the situation will soon be brought under control. Police snipers took up positions near the police station, the channel adds.

Geo TV previously reported that gunmen opened fire on the office of the Karachi police chief. Police officials said gunmen fired several shots at an office near the Sadar police station. According to them, at least 8-10 terrorists entered the police station. The attackers were dressed in police uniforms. Explosions were reported in the area. The Pakistani group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan* (banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attack, a number of media outlets reported.

* A terrorist organization banned in Russia.